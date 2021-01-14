Glen R. Weaver
Glen R. Weaver, age 92, of Temple, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in a Bartlett, Texas care center. He was born on November 9, 1928 in Temple, Texas the son of L.H. and Vivian Weaver.
Visitation will take place on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00am at the funeral home followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Glen graduated from Temple High School with the love for football.
On February 21, 1948 Glen married Billie M. Caswell. He retired from the Santa Fe Railroad on 11/30/1989 after 40+ years of service. He loved traveling, especially to Colorado, Maryland, California and Baja Mexico. For a short time, he and his wife had an antique booth in Austin. He loved gardening, raising cattle, restoring old houses, and wood working.
He also loved to read the newspaper; enjoying the comics and learning about the world.
He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Raff and husband Don of Bel Air, Maryland, Janice Brooks of Granger, Texas, and Marie Misfeldt and husband Kelly of Llano, 4 grandchildren, Nicole Rosenzweig and husband Jason, Kevin Brooks and wife Robin, Damon Brooks and wife Jennifer, and Jenifer Houlroyd and husband Mike, and 5 great-grandchildren, Makayla Brooks, Abigail Rosenzweig, Hannah Brooks, Ella Brooks, and Reagan Houlroyd. Glen is also survived by a brother Joe Weaver and wife Hattie and many nieces, nephews, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his wife Billie, his parents, and 2 sisters and 7 brothers.
In Lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org) or to your favorite charity would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary