Services for Edna Michele Dixon, 64, of Copperas Cove will be 1 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. S.C. Rhodes officiating.
She died Thursday, July 30, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 30, 1955, in Baltimore to Ada Baynor. She attended Baltimore public schools. She was a truck driver and worked for Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Survivors include two sons, Reginald A. Dixon of Austin and Xavier H. Dixon of Killeen; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.