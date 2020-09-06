BELTON — Services for William “Bill” Henderson, 74, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Andy Davis officiating.
Mr. Henderson died Wednesday, Sept. 2, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 30, 1946, in Belton to William and Glenda Wilson Henderson. He married Connie Rice on June 14, 1968, in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School, the National FBI Academy in Quantico, and Baylor University. He was a Temple Police officer. He also was an artist. He was a member of the Texas Wild Bunch.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Laurie Galloway; three sisters, Sherry Rowan, Kay Hart and Fay Toon; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the new church construction fund for First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St., Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.