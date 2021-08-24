BELTON — Services for Bobby Gene Faulkner, 84, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Jeremy Franks officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday in Mount Green Cemetery in Pecos.
Mr. Faulkner died Sunday, Aug. 22, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1936, in Guthrie, Okla., to Otis and Ruth Faulkner. He graduated from high school in Oklahoma, and served in the U.S. Army. He married Linda Carpenter on Oct. 3, 1965. He was a mechanic for most of his life, and he worked as the service and parts manager at Colt Chevrolet and Buick in Pecos for many years. He attended church at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgan’s Point Resort.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, April Faulkner Hignojos of Leander; two brothers; three sisters; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.