Services for Harley H. Foust, 83, of Troy will be at a later date.
Mr. Foust died Sunday, Aug. 22, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Delphos, Ohio, to Clyde and Audry Simmons Foust. He married Carole J. Voss on June 17, 1988. He worked for Gidden Distribution in deliveries, and retired from Dr Pepper.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; three daughters, Irene Foust of Pendleton, Tammy Foust of Marion, Ohio, and Teresa Williams of Temple; a sister, Betty Evans of Troy; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.