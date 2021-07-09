Deborah Ann McKeon
To know Deborah Ann McKeon was to love her.
She was a vibrant woman who loved her family fiercely, her friends like family and who didn’t know a stranger.
Debbie loved to travel EVERYWHERE, but the water was where she felt at peace. The rocking of a boat and the sounds of sea spray and gulls were the music she craved. Debbie loved to fish and spend time on the shore of whatever pond or lake she could find, adding a bit of peace to a sometimes-chaotic life.
When traveling with Debbie, one had to allot more time in order to stop along the way so she could take 8,000 pictures of nature, wildlife, and flowers. At home, she had plants and flowers everywhere and recently added in some vegetables. It would seem as she aged, her green thumb developed...she used to kill even a cactus!
Writing was another of Debbie’s passions, as she met people from all walks of life and was able to learn their stories and tell others. She wrote for the Tribune Progress in Bartlett for many years before moving to the Temple Daily Telegram where she was the crime reporter for 10 years. Debbie earned the trust of those she wrote about and covered stories from every angle possible in order to be fair and impartial.
She never met a garage sale she didn’t like or a craft that didn’t need crafting. She loved to sing and harass her family by finishing sentences in song.
Debbie was born March 22, 1954, to Thomas “Joseph” and Emily “Frieda” Brashear of Cameron. She passed July 3, 2021, surrounded by her family, entering her Heavenly Father’s arms, and reuniting with loved ones once again.
Debbie is survived by her partner, Catrina Griffin; sons Jason McKeon, Joseph McKeon, and Joshua McKeon (Jessica); daughters Shannon Davis (Derek) and Erin Harrell (Andrew); grandchildren Cassie McKeon, Matthew Davis, Richard Davis, John Paul Davis, Jennalynn Newberry and Ali Harrell; and great-grandson Ares DeLeon.
She leaves behind a legacy of love; it lives on in her family, friends, and anyone whose lives she touched along the way. If there was one thing, she would have wanted people to do, it would be to love without reservation. Take the time to tell people you love them.
Services will be Sunday, July 11 at 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Memorial Donations can be made to Aware Central Texas in memory of Deborah McKeon. https://www.awarecentraltexas.org/
Paid Obituary