Services for Nancy Marie Backman, 75, will be 11 a.m. July 2 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Nancy died June 7 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Dorthy Marie Hoskins and Earl Evert Domeny. She graduated from Marland High School in 1964. She married Aron Backman on May 4, 1979, in Lake Tahoe, Nev. She was a nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Pinehurst, Idaho; a daughter, Vicki Walls of Killeen; a son, Michael Backman of Pinehurst; a sister, Norma Bertrem of Edmond, Okla.; a brother, Charles Domeny of Ralston, Okla. six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.