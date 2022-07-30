Velma Louise Washburn McLean
Funeral services for Mrs. Velma Louise Washburn McLean, 91, of Killeen, will be held at 10:00 A.M., August 1, 2022 at the Dossman Funeral Home at 2525 North Main Street in Belton, Texas with Pastor Mike Baggerly officiating. Burial will immediately follow, for those who would like to attend, at the North Belton Cemetery, 1500 North Main Street in Belton, Texas.
On July 29, 2022 our mom, Velma Louise Washburn McLean, aka “Granny” passed into the presence of our Lord and Savior where she was reunited with the love of her life, her husband, James Douglas Mclean Sr.
Also awaiting her arrival were her parents, Joseph William and Clara Adeline “Addie” Washburn, and her siblings Clarence Arthur Washburn, William Clinton Washburn, Joyce Wanda Barker and Betty Yvonne Baggerly.
Velma was born January 29, 1931 in Manchaca, Texas. The Lone Star State was where she called home. It was there that she met the man of her dreams while roller skating down the sidewalk in Lometa, Texas. After a magical courtship, she became Mrs. James Douglas McLean on June 12, 1947. She was a loyal wife and dedicated mother to their two boys, James Douglas “Jimmy” McLean Jr. and Gary Lindsey McLean. The Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton, Tx was her church home. She lived for the Lord and spoke daily of all that He had done in her life. She wanted everyone to know His goodness. She touched many lives with her unwavering faith and her steadfast belief in the power of prayer. She was a prayer warrior and she loved Jesus. To know her was to be loved by her. She was a true friend. She sought the good in a person, she was the best encourager. She loved to sing and played the mandolin both at church and at home. She was gifted in the kitchen and loved to cook meals for her family. She enjoyed a Butterfinger but not near as much as a Diet Coke. She loved going to Dairy Queen for an ice cream cone. She didn’t care for her picture to be taken and she didn’t like to be fussed over. The secret to get her to smile for the camera was to tell her she was cute. She was frugal and rarely missed a sale at Macy’s or J.C. Penney. She wasn’t much for traveling and didn’t spend the night away from home. Her favorite colors were red, black and white. She had a special kind of love for babies and bubble baths. Pond’s Cold Cream was the secret to her beautiful skin. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and painting. She loved to go for walks and spend time working in her flowerbeds. Her rose bushes and elephant ears were especially beautiful. She enjoyed playing cards and spent countless hours at the kitchen table playing dominoes. Her house was home to everyone!! She was deeply loved and will be missed so very much!!
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by her children and their wives, Jimmy and Vicki McLean, Gary and Carolyn McLean, her grandchildren, Laura Lynn McLean, Lisa Ann Shatto and husband Jayson, James Chad Mclean and wife Valerie, her great-grandchildren, Lindsey Michelle Emmons and Sarah, Taylor Rae Bradberry and husband Matthew, Bailey Ann Salazar and husband Tyler, Riese Conner Perry, Hailey Shae Perry, Dannen Blair Critelli and husband Michael, Seth David Shatto, Jacob James Shatto, James Hunter McLean and Victoria Nicole McLean, great-great grandchildren Paisley Reese Bradberry, Addilyn “Addie” Rae Bradberry, Nash Ryan Bradberry (coming December 2022), Selena Marcella Salazar, Evie Tyler Salazar, Nathan Ward and Zachary Channell Czerlinsky-Emmons, a brother in law, James Baggerly, a sister in law, Lucille Washburn, her nieces, Barbara Lynn Nesloney, Brenda Dixon and Cindy Camden Eno her nephews, Michael Baggerly, Scott Baggerly, Freddie Washburn, Ronnie Washburn and Joey Washburn.
Our family would like to express our love and appreciation to Nellie Castaneda, Caitlin Minnick, Vanessa Stewart and Annie Smith for loving and caring for her so well. You will forever be loved by our family!
We thank God for the gift of her life and the time we shared with her. This is not goodbye but until we see you again, we love you!
