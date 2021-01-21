BELTON — Services for Michael Clinton Vargeson, 72, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Temple. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.
Mr. Vargeson died Tuesday, Jan. 19.
He was born Oct. 29, 1948, in Blossburg, Pa., to Clinton and Mary Weiskopff Vargeson Ludlam. He graduated from Elkland High school in 1966. He attended RIT. He moved to Texas in 1971, and married Patricia Ann Elsenburg in 1972. He retired from the post office after 30 years, and after retiring he worked with computers. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Brandy Vargeson Serna and Amber Eads; four brothers, James Elsenburg, Johnie Elsenburg, Quentine Ludlam and Kevin Ludlam; a sister, Joyce Graeff; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.