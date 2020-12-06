Services for Susanna Marie Alward-Wagner, 70, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Alward-Wagner died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 25, 1950, in Kassel, Germany, to William Lewis and Elfie Marie Wagner Crowder. She worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital in San Antonio, Marlin and Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Hauber of Arlington; and two sisters, Sue Crowder and Lucy Young, both of Temple.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.