CUERO — Services for Roman DeLeon Suniga, 90, of Edna will be 11 a.m. today at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero.
Burial will be in Union Valley Cemetery in Nixon.
Mr. Suniga died Tuesday, Sept. 29.
He was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Yorktown to Filiberto and Louisa DeLeon Suniga. He married Juana Barrera on Aug. 26, 1948, in Cuero. He worked for the city of Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Victoria Cruz of Edna; two sons, Daniel Suniga of Menifee, Calif., and Filiberto Suniga of Waco; two sisters, Carolina Gonzales of Temple and Blanca Gonzales of Westhoff; two brothers, Herman Mejias of San Antonio and Cruz Suniga of Westhoff; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.