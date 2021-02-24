BELTON — Services for Irene “Molly” Deholloz, 52, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Clara Minor officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Ms. Deholloz died Friday, Feb. 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 26, 1968, in Temple to Julian and Rosie Deholloz. She graduated from Belton High School in 1986. She attended Central Texas College in Killeen. She worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Gatesville.
Survivors include a daughter, Kenidi Desiree White of Temple; three brothers, Julian Deholloz and Paul Deholloz, both of Belton, and Noah Deholloz of Bryan-College Station; and two sisters, Norma Linda Rodriguez of Temple and Judy Deholloz of Belton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.