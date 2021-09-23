Douglas Alan Walker
My beloved son, Douglas Alan Walker age 61, of Tennessee Colony, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2021. Douglas was born September 20, 1959 in Texas City, Texas to Frank William Walker III and Dorothy Reagan. He graduated from La Marque High School in 1978. He also received a Bachelor’s Degree and an Associate Degree from the University of Houston at Clearlake. He was always proud to be a Marine. Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Frank William Walker III and his grandparents, Archie and Mathilda Reagan. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Kemp of Temple, brother, Billy Walker, sisters, Sissy Bowen, Lori Ann Whitt and nieces. Services will be private. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.
Paid Obituary