Lawson Ray (Butch) Niles, of Raleigh, NC passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 81. Originally from Temple, TX, he moved to Smithfield, NC in 1958. Butch was a graduate and lifelong fan of UNC and retired from the practice of law in 2001. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Suzanne Hales Niles, daughters Tracy Latvala (Bob), Jennifer Turnage (Jamie), grandchildren Ally & Joshua Latvala and Andrew & Chloe Turnage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association or Transitions LifeCare of Wake County. A private service will be held for the family. A link to the full obituary can be found at www.brightfunerals.com
Paid Obituary