Tracy M. England
Tracy M. England, 54, of Sand Springs, OK died Sunday, Dec. 29 in St. John’s Hospital, Tulsa, OK. She was born July 3, 1964 in Lamesa, TX to Houston Milligan and Bonnie Milligan. Tracy married Robert W. England in 1988. She had a career in retail sales for many years. She was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Bleck and stepfather, Fred Bleck.
Survivors include her husband, mother-in-law, Sally England, two brothers-in-law, Steven England (Olga) and James England (Barbara), cousins, nephews and nieces.
Cremated. A memorial will be held Saturday January 25 from 12-4 pm at 2207 Lake Rd., Belton, TX 76513.
