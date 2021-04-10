CAMERON — Services for Nita Corelle Holly, 95, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. April 23 at First Baptist Church in Artesia, N.M.
Mrs. Holly died Tuesday, April 6, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Nov. 5, 1925, in the Percilla community in Anderson County to Ellis and Lottie Thompson Wilson. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Holly of Cameron and Don Holly of Denver; two daughters, Terrye Rogers of Lynchburg, Va., and Nita Jo Bynum of Coventry, R.I.; a brother, Danny Wilson of Azle; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Tarpening & Son Funeral Home in Artesia, N.M., is in charge of arrangements. Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge locally.