Henry Lee Holtman
Henry Lee Holtman passed away in his home on Friday Oct. 23, 2020 in Temple, TX. He was born in Westphalia, TX. on June 25, 1945 to Andrew and Leona Holtman. On June 9, 1968, he married Jeanette Marie Hoelscher, of Westphalia, Tx. Henry was a cabinet maker by trade and owned Holtman’s Cabinet Shop. In 1995 he made Jeanette’s dream come true by opening Lonesome Pine Nursery.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; his son, James Holtman; daughter, Melissa Wilmoth; grandchildren, Brent Shafer, and Elizabeth Shafer all of Temple, Texas. Henry is survived by sisters, Dee Emrby, Pauline Siler, and Janice Mihatsch. He is preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Holtman.
Henry was known for always making someone smile with a joke. Friends that knew him best, and his family will remember him most for his devotion to his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great friend. He will be greatly missed by all.
Memorial will be held at Lonesome Pine Nursery, 3120 E. Adams Ave, Temple, Tx. Sunday 1 Nov from 12:30 to 4pm.
