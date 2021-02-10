Services for Roger Dan Sanders, 66, of Thorndale will be at a later date.

Mr. Sanders died Feb. 1 at a local hospital.

He was born July 13, 1954, in Temple to Fred and Elizabeth Sanders. He married Tammy Sanders on May 31, 1974. He was a painter.

He was preceded in death by his wife.

Survivors include a daughter, Shelly Morgan; four brothers, Ross Sanders, Gary Sanders, Terry Sanders and Jeff Sanders; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.