Services for Roger Dan Sanders, 66, of Thorndale will be at a later date.
Mr. Sanders died Feb. 1 at a local hospital.
He was born July 13, 1954, in Temple to Fred and Elizabeth Sanders. He married Tammy Sanders on May 31, 1974. He was a painter.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Shelly Morgan; four brothers, Ross Sanders, Gary Sanders, Terry Sanders and Jeff Sanders; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.