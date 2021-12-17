Annette Marie Amador
Annette Marie Amador, age 63 of Temple, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at home. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 - 11 am Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Annette was born on July 21, 1958, to Grady Halton and Frances (Davila) Bollier in Victoria, Texas. She married Samuel Amador, Jr. Annette loved to be in the kitchen and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also was devoted to studying her Bible. She loved children and dogs, and any occasion where she was able to dress up. She also found so much joy tending to her rose garden. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Frances; and sister, Mary Ann Bollier.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Amador, Jr.; son, Alvin Amador and wife, Alicia; son, Jonathan Amador and wife, Myra; sister, Adelita Berumen; brother, Grady Bollier; brother, Richard Bollier; sister, Janet Jacobson; and sister, Joann Moon.
Paid Obituary