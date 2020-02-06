GATESVILLE — Robert J. Hunt, 83, of Gatesville died Thursday, Feb. 6.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.
Burial will be private.
He was born March 7, 1936, in Gatesville to Troy Lee and Walcie Ezell Spence Hunt. He grew up in Gatesville. He was a life-long rancher. He owned a feed lot in Osage for more than 30 years. He worked for the Gatesville Commission Company. He married Dorothy Dorsey in Gatesville on Nov. 12, 1962.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Pat Hunt; two daughters, Susan Hunt and Joanna Snow; and a grandchild.
There is no set time for visitation.