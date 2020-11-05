Lucio Martinez Sanchez, Jr.
Lucio Martinez Sanchez, Jr., 68, of Cameron died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in a Temple hospital. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home with Deacon Jack Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the Hernandez Cemetery. Visitation and viewing will be Friday from Noon until service time.
Mr. Sanchez was born in Cameron on September 10, 1952 to Lucio B. and Blasa J. (Martinez) Sanchez. He was raised in Cameron and graduated in 1971 from C.H. Yoe High School. He was a retired U. S. Army veteran after serving in Vietnam and the Gulf War. He had also served in Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. After retiring from the military, he went to work for security under governmental contract overseas and professional security services in the states. Mr. Sanchez enjoyed spending time with his veteran friends and family. He enjoyed traveling to new destinations and meeting new people. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife Young Hie Sanchez, a brother Andres Sanchez and sister Carmen Sanchez Espino. He is survived by:Son Lucio Sanchez III of Temple Daughter April Sanchez of Temple Brother Ruben M. Sanchez & wife Josie of Temple Sister Delores S. Acosta & husband Robert of Cameron 3 grandchildren. Charles Dylan Weaks, Abbie & Audrey Kuykendall all of Temple.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
