BELTON — Services for Betty Lynn Boales Roberts, 75, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Stephen Vaughn officiating.
Mrs. Roberts died Saturday, Jan. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 23, 1944, in Belton to B.I. and Gracie V. Boales. She graduated from Belton High School in 1962. She married Ronald Roberts on Aug. 13, 1964. She worked for Broach Oil and Tupperware. She was a member of the Sewing Circle and Elm Grove Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Tamara Rodriguez, Roberta Kimble and Shirley Moore; a sister, Debra Rice; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elm Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1267, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.