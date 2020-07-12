Michael Barefoot
Michael Barefoot, age 61, of Temple passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home in Temple. He was born on July 27, 1958 in Rantoul, Illinois the son of Oscar and Carolyn (Nesler) Barefoot.
Visitation will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the funeral home with Scott Seela officiating.
Michael worked as a paramedic in the Motion Picture Industry, then became a Registered Nurse and began working with the state of Texas as an RN surveyor and then on to D.A.D.S. before retirement. On August, 1st, 2000 he married Janice Spacek.
Michael is survived by his wife Janice of Temple, daughters Laura O’Donnell and husband Vince of Clarksville, TN and Ella Scott and husband Jeremy of Albuquerque, N.M., 3 grandchildren, Ethan O’Donnell, and Molly and Henry Neimela, his mother Carolyn Barefoot of Temple, TX, a sister Lisa Chadwell and husband Mark of College Station, TX and several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father Oscar Barefoot.
In lieu of flowers memorial to the Temple Animal Shelter 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504 or to Love of Christ Pantry 2000 Airport RD Temple, Texas 76504 (www.locpantry.org) would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary