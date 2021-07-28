Services for Cathey Jewel Green, 62, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Lizzie Thomas officiating.
Burial will be in Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Gause.
Ms. Green died Saturday, July 17, at a Killeen hospital.
She was born March 18, 1959, in Taylor to Doris Jewel and Fredrick Douglas Green. She attended Temple public schools. She worked as a cook for Great Southwestern Restaurant.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Kindrel Green, Indrel Green and Exchalcia Green; her mother; three sisters, Barbara Gill Garrett, Phyllis Hunter and Beverly Green Rivers; a brother, Torrey Green Nelson; 14 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.