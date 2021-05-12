BELTON — No Services are planned for Randy Lee Lawson, 63, of Belton.
Mr. Lawson died Friday, May 7, at his residence.
He was born July 25, 1957, in Belton to Clarence and Leona Butler. He attended Belton High School. He married Connie Elkins on May 29, 1981, in Belton. He worked for Elkins Nursery as a landscape architect before owning his own business, Lawson Landscaping.
Survivors include his wife, of Belton; a son, Dustin Lawson of Orlando, Fla;. a daughter, Kristin Lawson of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.