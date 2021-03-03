Services for Gaylion John “Snookum” Johnson, 87, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Avenue T Church of Christ in Temple with William C. Donaldson and Stephen Hanson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Johnson died Saturday, Feb. 27, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Lexington to Marvin and Edna Moore Johnson. He attended public school in Temple. He was a member of Avenue T Church of Christ. He served in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of private first class. He served as gun crewman, handling anti-aircraft artillery during the Korean War. He received numerous medals. He married Hattie Jo Fitzgerald on Nov. 15, 1960. He worked for Wilsonart International, Temple Independent School District and Rockwool Industries.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Garland Johnson of Temple; four daughters, Rhonda Terry, Tina Johnson, Brenda Beaudoin and Latiesha Johnson, all of Temple; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.