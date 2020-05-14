Jerry Wayne Hilliard
Jerry Wayne Hilliard, 83, of Belton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children.
Jerry Wayne Hilliard often known as, “Mr. Jerry” or “Uncle Jerry”, was born on September 22, 1936 to J.W. and Naomi Hilliard. He was raised on a farm in Little River, Texas where he helped his family farm, raise cattle, and train quarter horses. He attended Academy High School and graduated with athletic honors in baseball, football, track and basketball. He attended Baylor University on scholarship before leaving to help on the family ranch. He attended trade school to become a printer and worked for The Temple Daily Telegram followed by Cen-Tex Press as the Production Supervisor and retired after more than 20 years. He began training and racing homing pigeons in 1959 and served as an official judge for the American Racing Pigeon Association. Jerry loved sharing his passion for pigeon racing with others who were new to the sport, often giving them their first pair of pigeons to start their team. He also enjoyed training horses, hunting, and caring for his plants.
He met the love of his life through their mutual love of horses in 1984 and were married on January 1, 1985 at Sun Ridge Farm. Together they had two beautiful children. Jerry loved his family, being a dad, spending time with children, and teaching life lessons. Jerry was inducted into the Bell County Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2018.
He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Walker Hilliard of Belton; his son, Ryan Hilliard and wife, Lauren Hilliard of Belton; his daughter, Jaylee Hilliard of Belton, and many cherished family members, and friends that became family.
He was proceeded in death by his father, mother, and stepmother Lilian Hilliard, and brother Donald Lynn Hilliard and his sister Kitty Sue Sodek.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hilliard Ranch, 1007 CR 462, Buckholts, TX 76518 on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The service will begin at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Donna Crowell will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jerry’s honor to a benefit account at Extraco Bank.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home of Belton.
