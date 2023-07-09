Polly Phillips Dymke
Polly of Temple age 49, passed away on July 2, 2023 at Scott & White Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Polly was born October 2, 1973 to Jimmy and Patty Phillips. She attended and graduated from Temple schools. She then went on to Temple College, Texas Tech University, and Tarleton State University. Polly graduated with a degree from Tarleton State University and received her teaching degree from Le Tourneau University before she began an elementary teaching career. Teaching second and third graders, she taught for 13 years.
Polly was loved and will be missed by her parents, daughter and son- in- law Makenna and Cameron Manalli; grandson Colton Manalli of Fort Cavazos, brother Dean Phillips of Temple, As well as a special friend Corey Thigpen of Killeen.
No services are planned and aCremation of Waco is in charge of cremation.
