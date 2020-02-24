ROSEBUD — Services for Richard “Rick” Still Jr., 66, of Katy will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud with John Murphy officiating.
Mr. Still died Sunday, Feb. 23, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 28, 1953, in Pensacola, Fla., to Richard and Pauline Hyde Still Sr. He graduated from high school in El Paso. He married Carol Watkins on Dec. 15, 1979. He worked for Texas Instruments, Western International and the O.K. Paper Co. in Houston.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brian Still.
Survivors include his wife of Katy; and a son, Kyle Still of Arlington.
Memorials may be made to the Woodland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.