Jannie Harding
Jannie was born on January 19, 1928 in Temple, Texas. Her birth took place at home on Vaden Sisters farm on Little Elm Creek to Phillip George Cortese and Catherine Bilello Cortese. Jannie attended several schools in San Angelo, Texas and Little River, Texas graduating from Academy High School in May of 1945. She was one of 8 children. From 1945-1947 she was a clerk (messenger) for Santa Fe Railroad. She worked in the Temple office then transferred to the Fort Worth, Texas office. In the summer of 1947 she returned to San Angelo, Texas to enter nursing school at Shannon Memorial Hospital Nursing School, graduating in October 1950. She then worked in the operating room for two years. In 1953 she left the OR and began working in several doctor’s offices.
She entered the US Air Force in February of 1954 and was stationed at Holleman Air Force Base Hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico as operating room supervisor. There she met and married LT Henry H. Bettis, Jr. on April 15, 1955. She was given an honorable discharge on August 20, 1956 to start a family. They had four children, 3 girls and a boy. In 1959 the family moved to Austin, Texas to further education at the University of Texas for a career change. After graduation they lived in several in several towns in the west Texas area. Jannie and Henry divorced in June of 1970. Jannie then started working at the Bronte, Texas hospital for 3 years, then moving to St. Johns Hospital in San Angelo, Texas. Due to medical issues she moved back to Temple to have access to the V.A. hospital for care. While receiving care at the V.A. hospital she met Michael Harding in 1978. In 1979 she and Michael married and lived on a small farm in Moody, Texas. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and quilt making. Jannie entered TSTC (TSTI) in Waco in September 1983 to study Horticulture and Landscape Design for approximately one year running a small business out of Lorena, Texas. Due to health issues once again she moved back to Temple and assisted in the care of her daughter Stacy Bettis who was injured in a car accident.
Jannie remained in Temple and lived happily with her companion dog Carter after the passing of Michael Harding in August of 1986. Jannie loved to play Bingo until she was unable to ambulate to the Bingo halls. She then occupied her time playing Words with Friends and watching her game shows and spending a lot of time documenting the family history with photos and memories. She was also an avid collector of many things including anything Disney. Jannie in her younger years was an avid swing dancer winning many swing contests. She shared love of dancing and race cars with her brother Frank Cortese who passed away a week after her. She was devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally. She had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jannie passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by Catherine Bilello Cortese (Mother), Phillip G. Cortese (Father), Stacy Bettis (Daughter), Bridget Whipkey (Great-Granddaughter), Twila M. Huffman (Granddaughter), four sisters and one brother. One brother passed away one week after her. She is survived by Lea Ann Bettis (Daughter) of Temple, TX, Hank Bettis (Son) of Lorena, TX, Emily Pirtle (Daughter) of Port Aransas, TX along with her seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family wants to thank the patient and kind caregivers of Scott and White Hospice, Encompass Home Health, Home Instead of Senior Care and Standards Home Health for the support they gave her in her last days. In addition the family wants to thank several individuals that stepped to help when home care was not available to assist the family.
Thank you Margie McLoud, Mike and Marilyn Bartel, and Bertha Lopez for your selfless acts of kindness.
Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00am at Grace Presbyterian Church 2401 S. 57th St. Temple, Texas 76504 with burial to follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Paid Obituary