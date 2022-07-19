Jeffrey B. Bentley
Jeffrey B. Bentley, 72, of Bowie, Texas passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Jeffrey was born August 6, 1949 in Temple, Texas to IJ and Nancy (Bunnell) Bentley. As a young man, he was awarded two national science awards at Temple High School, played football and baseball, and was class favorite. He went on to graduate from the University of Texas, Austin, with a career in the oil and gas industry.
In 1985, Jeffrey won a Texas Monthly Bum Steer Award and an advertising award with selling Texas Mesquite to Harrod’s of London and Neiman Marcus.
He was a world-class cook and wine connoisseur. He loved traveling the back roads of Texas in search of antiques with Roulene, and ran Wagonseller’s antiques in Salado, Texas for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and niece Sherilynn Bentley.
Jeffrey is survived by his life-long companion Roulene Wagonseller; daughter, Jennifer Lundy; son, Jeff Hankins and wife Sheila; grandchildren, Sarah Lundy, Riley Lundy, Kyle Hankins and family, Brandon Hankins, Katie Hankins and family; brother, JV Bentley and wife Louise; nieces Elissa Bentley Martin and husband Alex, and Jamie Bentley; great-nephews Liam and Nicholas.
Services will take place at a later date at the Taylor Cemetery, Taylor, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.
