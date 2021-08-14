Services for Noelia Faye Reed, 57, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Ms. Reed died Tuesday, Aug. 10, at a Temple care center.
She was born July 23, 1964, in Floyd County to Humberto and Baudelia Perez Torres. She moved to the Belton area from La Joya when she was 16, and had lived in Bell County since. She graduated from Belton High School. She worked as a chefs supervisor for Baylor University.
Survivors include two daughters, Deanena Sabedra and Adriana Sotero, both of Temple; a son, Ronnie Sabedra of Dallas; four brothers, Humberto Torres of Palmview, Roberto Torres and Ruben Torres, both of Penitas, and Joel Torres of Weslaco; a sister, Erica Torres of La Joya; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.