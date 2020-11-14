A Mass of Christian Burial for Susan Martinez Sedillo, 73, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Sedillo died Wednesday, Nov. 11, at a local hospital.
She was born March 30, 1947, in Rogers to Alfonso and Simona Martinez. She was a teacher’s assistant at Cater Elementary School in Temple. Susan was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple and St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luis Martinez.
Survivors include her husband, Rudy Sedillo of Troy; three children, Melissa Jimenez of Austin, and Luis Jimenez Jr. and Juan Jimenez, both of Temple; five brothers, Balacio Martinez and David Martinez, both of Temple, and Joe Albert Martinez Sr., Jesse Ray Martinez and Andy Martinez, all of Rogers; two sisters, Virginia Martinez of Rogers and Mary Helen Jimenez of Temple; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.