Carolyn Ann (Smith) Mitchell
Carolyn Ann (Smith) Mitchell, 76, of Salado, Texas passed away Friday, July 14, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, July 21 from 4:30 to 6:00 pm at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado. Services for Carolyn will be Saturday, July 22, 10:00 am, at the funeral home with Joe Keyes officiating. Burial will follow in Salado cemetery.
Carolyn was born October 17, 1946, in Texas City, Texas to Perry and Ruby Smith. Carolyn graduated from Tulia High School with the class of 1965. She attended Lubbock Christian College and earned her secretary certification. At LCC is where she met the love of her life, David Earl Mitchell. They married on June 10, 1967.
Carolyn and David have made their home in Temple from 1980 to 1987 where they owned and worked together at World Wide Stereo in Temple. Then from 1987 to 2001 they were involved in the agriculture business in the northern plains. They came to the Salado area in 2001 and developed Chemical Solutions. Carolyn’s main career in life was to be a devoted wife, loving Mom, and doting Nana.
Carolyn attended the Church of Christ her entire life. Their family attended the Western Hills Church of Christ when they lived in Temple and has been a member of the Belton Church of Christ since 2001.
Survivors are her husband of 56 years, David E. Mitchell; daughter, Cara Smith and husband, Adrian; son, Chris Mitchell and wife, Sheri; and daughter, Amanda Mitchell, all of Belton. Grandchildren: Shayla Smith and fiance’ Nathan Glaser, Kyla Benolken and husband, Jake, Makynzi Smith, Amilya Mitchell and Allyssa Lowe. Three great grandchildren: Kennedy and Brance Benolken and Lola Long. She is survived by her two sisters: Iwana and James Sell of Boerne and Genelle and Howard Patton of Sunray, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Eastern European Missions, P.O. Box 55145, Hurst, TX 76054 or eem.org.
Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary