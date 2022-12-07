Joe Lee Heitman
Joe Lee Heitman, 85, of Cameron, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. Services will be held Friday, December 9, at First United Methodist Church, Cameron, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Mark Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, December 9, 1-2 p.m., at the church.
Mr. Heitman was born January 3, 1937 in the Hoyte Community near Cameron, to Leo and Bertha (Podany) Heitman. He was a 1955 graduate of C. H. Yoe High School. He married Jane Belt on March 8, 1958. They lived their entire marriage in Cameron, where they raised their 4 children. He spent many years coaching youth baseball and umpiring games. Joe Lee loved Cameron Yoemen football, the Dallas Cowboys, Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla, taking care of his yard and supporting his grandchildren in anything they did. He worked for 28 years for Alcoa, where he retired as a construction accountant. Joe Lee and Jane are members of First United Methodist Church in Cameron, where they sang in the choir for more than 50 years, especially enjoying the cantatas and the friendships they made.
Joe Lee picked up the piano at an early age and could play almost any song by ear. Whether playing in country bands or in his living room, he amazed everyone with his natural talent. He loved to play songs by Ray Charles, Fats Domino, anything “boogie woogie” and his signature song, “Last Date” by Floyd Cramer.
Survivors include:
His wife of 64 years, Jane Belt Heitman of Cameron.
Sons: Gerry Heitman of Cameron, and Mark Heitman (Dawn), of Temple
Daughters: Sheri Huffstetler of Cypress, and Lisa Payne (Steven), of Clifton.
Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Kelli Kearney (Quinn), Chelsea McLeod (Matthew), Jackson Huffstetler, Jared Huffstetler, Ian Heitman, Seth Payne and Jonah Payne. He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Mason Kearney and Layton Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles and James Heitman.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Cameron First Methodist Church choir.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary