Larry Ray Kovar passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas.
Larry was born on September 14, 1950 in Taylor, Texas to parents Raymond E. and Dorothy Ann Strmiska Kovar. A year after his graduation from St. Joseph High School, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Ganem. Larry proudly served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Upon earning a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Houston-Victoria, Larry began working at Victoria Machine Works and later at Aker-Omega in Houston, Texas.
Larry is preceded in death by wife, Sharon Ganem Kovar of Temple, Texas and his parents Raymond and Dorothy Kovar of Little River, Texas.
Larry is survived by daughter Kristen Kahrig and husband Christopher; son Klinton Kovar and wife Lindsay; grandsons Patrick and Jacob Kovar; granddaughter Elizabeth Kahrig; sister Carolyn Kovar King; brother John Thomas Kovar; many cousins, nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Granger, Texas with Full Military Honors presented by the United States Army.