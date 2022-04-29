Private services for William “Willie” Alvin Lesikar, 84, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lesikar died Wednesday, April 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 6, 1937, in Buckholts to William and Annemarie Stoklas Lesikar. He graduated from Buckholts High School and attended Temple Junior College. He worked for the Temple Daily Telegram. He attended Buckholts Brethren Church. He married Sylvia Nicholson in 1991. He was a rancher.
Survivors include his wife; a stepdaughter, Nora Burnham of Waco; and 3 stepgrandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.