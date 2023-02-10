Services for Larry Link “Doc” President, 71, of Temple will be private.
Mr. President died Sunday, Feb. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1951, to James and Lela President in Temple. He attended Dunbar High School and Temple High School. He married Maria Thome. He retired from Wilsonart after 19 years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, David President of Houston and Larry President Jr. of Temple; a daughter, Priscilla President of Belton; two brothers, James President Jr. of Fort Worth David President of Temple; two sisters, Virginia Simmons of Fort Worth and Priscilla Frazier of Copperas Cove; and three grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.