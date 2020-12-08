BELTON — Services for Robert “Joe” Ralston, 77, of Little River-Academy will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church Little River-Academy.
Mr. Ralston died Friday, Dec. 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 30, 1943, in Little River-Academy to JW Ralston and Mary Taylor. He married Sandra Blomquist on Dec. 4, 1978. He worked for the Temple VA.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Bobby Joe Ralston of Temple and Brian Johnson of Little River-Academy; a daughter, Carla Mosley of Portland, Texas; three brothers, Kenneth Ralston, Jimmy Ralston and Randy Trojan; a sister, Judy Martin; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.