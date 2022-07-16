Dolores Mode
Dolores Mode, 85, of Cameron passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 in a Temple hospital. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 16th at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Mode was born July 11, 1937 in Rosebud, Texas to Ben George and Rubye Esther (Wieting) Winkleman. She grew up in the Wilson community and graduated from Rosebud High School in 1955. Dolores later attended and graduated from Temple College. She married Troy Mode on August 26, 1958. Dolores’s life was filled with love and care for her family and those around her. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Cameron where she taught Jr. High Sunday School and volunteered with Vacation Bible School for many years. Dolores served her Cameron community through the Milam County Historical Commission, the Friends of the Cameron Public Library, and the Tourism Board. She also belonged to the History Club.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Troy Mode of Cameron; her daughter Karen Mode of Waco; her son Michael Mode, and his wife Wendy, of Midlothian; her sister Ellicia Winkleman of Richardson; and her granddaughter Peyton Mode of Midlothian. Many other family and friends also survive.
Paid Obituary