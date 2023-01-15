Edward Leonard Whitlow, age 84, of Temple passed from this life during the late morning hours of Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple. He was born on the 13th day of December 1938 in Troy, TX, to parents Everett Carlisle and Rose Ellen (Hartgrove) Whitlow.
Edward was a Temple High School graduate and has been a resident of the Bell County area for his entire life. He started as a jeweler in Houston for some time until becoming self employed doing A/C work. Edward retired from the VA in Temple working in maintenance. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. Edward was affiliated with the Central Texas Church of God in Bruceville-Eddy. On September 23rd, 1967, Edward married his love Pauline “Polly” Greener in La Porte, TX. Sadly, Polly passed away just 4 days before Ed. He enjoyed refurbishing and remodeling homes and was very good at repairing watches. Flea markets, garage sales, and collecting interesting items were Edwards favorite. He was a talented and skillful man. Edward will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Polly, and sister Winnie Jenkins.
Edward leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother James “J” Whitlow and wife Gracie “Gerrie” of Troy, three nephews: Frank Jenkins of Houston, Danny Jenkins of Satin, and James Jenkins of Durango, as well as several cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Belfalls Cemetery in Belfalls, TX, on Monday, January 16th, 2023, at 2 p.m. Anyone who wishes may stop by the funeral home to sign the guest book between the hours of 8 and 12:30 on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to the Temple Animal Shelter.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements