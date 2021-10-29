Services for Robert “Rob” Lewis Jones Jr., 44, of Temple and formerly Butte, Mont., will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Jones died Sunday, Oct. 24, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 24, 1977, in Missoula, Mont. He served in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana and a master’s degree in clinical social work from Walla Walla University. He worked for the Hug-Vash program for the Veteran’s Administration in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Aili Jones of Temple; two daughters, Serena Riley of Temple and Butte, Mont., Angelina Jones of Temple; a son, Vincent Jones of Temple; a brother, Kevin Jones of Evans, Ga.; a sister, Eleana McGree of Butte, Mont.; his father and stepmother, Bob and Erja Jones of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and one grandparent, Marie Russell of Butte, Mont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in support of his children’s college fund.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.