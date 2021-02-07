Quata Ann
Schoolar
Quata Ann Schoolar, 83, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Quata was born on October 28, 1937 in Dallas, Texas to John Henderson and Alma Pearl (Sumerford) Taylor. The family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where Quata studied dance throughout her childhood, and attended Diamond Hill Jarvis High School. She met Earl Jerome “Jerry” Schoolar of Fort Worth, Texas, during the production of the musical “Finnian’s Rainbow” and they were married on June 4, 1955. Quata continued to perform locally in both amateur and professional productions, and enjoyed teaching dance at Paramore Dance Studio, in Oklahoma City, where they raised their family while Jerry completed medical school. First came Gwendolyn Kay, then Robert Bruce, Rebecca Lynn and Jerome David.
In 1966 they all moved to Kingsville, Texas, when Jerry was drafted by the United States Navy to serve as a Lieutenant in the Medical Corps. The family returned to Fort Worth in 1968 and later moved to Temple, Texas in 1970, when Jerry received a residency position at Scott and White Memorial Hospital. They called Temple home for over 36 years, where Quata enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling around the world with Jerry, and volunteering for the Temple community. She was a member of both the Junior League and the Cultural Activities Center “Contemporaries”, dedicating her time and talent in support of the performing and visual arts education. Quata especially loved to choreograph musicals for Temple High School’s Theatre department and Polyfoniks productions. She also performed in musicals and choreographed many productions at Temple Civic Theatre.
Quata and Jerry celebrated 64 years of marriage until his passing in 2019. She is survived by her loving children; daughter and son-in-law, Gwen Schoolar Rose and Richard Rose; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Maggie Schoolar; daughter and companion, Rebecca Schoolar Jafari and Ronald LaMorte; son and daughter-in-law, Jerome and Angie Schoolar. In addition, Quata was a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
The family has planned an intimate graveside service at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Austin, TX. Her children ask that friends and loved ones raise a glass in Quata’s honor, and toast her grace, impeccable style and beautiful smile.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Broadway Cares
