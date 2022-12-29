Services for Anglean Rogers, 88, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Eight Street Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Rogers died Tuesday, Dec. 20.
She was born Sept. 28, 1934 to Lizzie Mae and Albert Carton in La Grange. She worked as a private homestead giver for Veterans; at Baylor Scott & White for over a decade, and at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Rogers; a son, Carl Courtney Gamble; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Ernest Gamble III; two brothers, Roy E. Carlton Sr., and Albert Carlton Jr.; three sisters, Gracie M. Harris, Helen Petty, and Wanda Sue Smith.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.