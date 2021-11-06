A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank J. Valenta, 100, of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Valenta died Thursday, Nov. 4, at a Temple assisted living facility.
He was born Aug. 17, 1921, in Schwertner to Frank and Frances Knapek Valenta. He served in the Army during World War II. He married Lorine Zurovetz on Nov. 24, 1949, and she preceded him in death in 2015. He moved to Temple in 1955, and owned and operated Frank’s Garage. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, VFW Post No. 1820 and KJT.
Survivors include three sons, Don Valenta of Troy, James Valenta of Houston and Thomas Valenta of Temple; two brothers, Dan Valenta of Houston and Tim Valenta of Farmer’s Branch; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Corn Hill.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.