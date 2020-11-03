BELTON — Services for Matt Donald Davis, 72, of Kempner will be 2 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Davis died Oct. 22 at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 19, 1948, in Phoenix to Geraldine and Matt Davis. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Universal Technical Institute. He was a member of the National Hot Rod Association and the National Rifle Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Survivors include a son, Matt Robert Davis of Copperas Cove; a daughter, Shannon Davis-McGivern of Mesa, Ariz.; a brother, Kevin R. Davis of Copperas Cove; two sisters, Darline McMillan of Hanceville, Ala., and Marline Cole of Norco, Calif.; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.