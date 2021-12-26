Tomas Torres
Tomas Torres, age 74, of Temple passed from this life on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Tomas was born in Pearsall, Texas, on the 20th day of April, 1947, to parents Jesus and Alfreda (Valenzuela) Torres.
Tomas was raised and attended school in Pearsall. After school he enlisted into the United States Army where he would serve his country proudly during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he would live in Chicago for many years until making his way to Temple in 1978. He worked for Temple ISD for many years and then for the VA, which he would eventually retire from in 1998. Tomas loved to be with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He loved to meet with friends and hang out at one of the local taquerias for a good meal and some drinks. He enjoyed all sports, except soccer, and he was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, or of any team playing the Dallas Cowboys. He will be missed dearly by those that knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one grandson.
Tomas leaves behind to cherish his memory his three daughters, Elizabeth Torres of Temple, Michelle Torres of Temple and Adilia Tucker of Ft. Stewart, GA; as well as his three sisters, Mary Hernandez, Paula Gutierrez, and Mercedes Hernandez. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1 o’clock p.m. with the burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home Tuesday evening between the hours of 5 and 8 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary