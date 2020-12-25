Judy Ann Johnson
Judy Ann Johnson, age 73, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born on July 13, 1947 in Hemet, California the daughter of J.B and Stamey Henry.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 1:00pm until the time of service at 2:00pm at Immanuel Baptist Church 1401 W Central Ave, Temple, TX 76504. Burial will follow at Dyess Grove Cemetery in Stringtown Community.
Judy graduated from Temple High School in 1965, received a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from University of Mary Hardin Baylor and worked as a teacher for 25 years retiring from Rogers ISD in 2002.
She was a dedicated member of Immanuel Baptist Church, volunteered with Operation Christmas Child and had the opportunity visit Tanzania to hand out shoeboxes to the children, and volunteered with Aware Central Texas where she assisted in creating Education for Hope.
Judy married the love of her life David Johnson on June 24, 1966 at Heights Baptist Church in Temple and this year celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her husband, David of Temple; her daughters, Melody Schwake and husband J.R. of Salado and Tina VanHook and husband Matthew of San Antonio; grandchildren, Christopher Johnson of Temple, Shea Arias and wife Kimberli of Manassas, Virginia, Triston Morales of Hutto, Jonathan VanHook of San Antonio, Victoria VanHook of San Antonio, Jacob VanHook of San Antonio, Meredith Wood and husband Jacob of Moody, Aaron Johnson of Temple, and Sujin Scott of San Antonio, and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Jim Henry of Montana; sisters, Carolyn Bigham of Temple and Mary Jane Lick of Costa Rica, and a daughter-in-law, Jana Johnson of Temple.
Judy was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Johnson; her parents, J.B. and Stamey, and brothers, Pete Henry and Tommy Henry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary