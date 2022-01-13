Services for Julia Ann Williams McCullough, 69, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Glenda Onezine officiating.
Burial will be in Davilla Cemetery in Davilla.
Mrs. McCullough died Saturday, Jan. 1, at a Killeen hospital.
She was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Davilla to Charlie and Agnes Williams. She attended school in Rockdale and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1969. She was a member of Davilla Church of Christ in Davilla. She married Hilliard McCullough Jr. in 1973. She worked as a manager of a Mr. Gatti’s restaurant for five years, worked in home health for 15 years and worked as a caregiver for Educare in Temple for 30 years. She retired in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Hilliard McCullough III of Killeen and Walter Clark of Houston; two daughters, Clynette McCullough of Killeen and Angela Sumpter of Columbia, S.C.; three brothers, Vernal Williams of Compton, Calif., and James Williams and Jerry Williams, both of Davilla; two sisters, Gloria Williams of Davilla and Annie M. Roberson of Liberty; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.