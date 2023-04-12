Bernard “Peanut” Hoelscher
Bernard “Peanut” Hoelscher, 85, of Temple, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his residence. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. Rev. Darrell Kostiha will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Hoelscher was born September 7, 1937 in Westphalia to Fred and Annie Frei Hoelscher. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1955. He worked as a Pipefitter for Alcoa in Rockdale for 32 years. He married Annette “Netsie” Kleypas on November 22, 1959. He served in the US Army and was known as one of the best wine makers in Central Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Annette “Netsie” Hoelscher of Temple, one son, Russell Hoelscher of Temple, two daughters, Vickie Jackson and husband Buster of Westphalia and Kim Arbuckle of Temple, one brother, Leon Hoelscher of Westphalia, one sister, Mary Ann Holmes of Bellmead, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary